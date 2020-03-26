Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,410 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMCH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 409,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.