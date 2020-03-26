Walthausen & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317,141 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPI. ValuEngine cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

