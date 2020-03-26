Walthausen & Co. LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 280,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 256,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 204,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. Select Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $275.75 million, a PE ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

