Walthausen & Co. LLC Makes New $922,000 Investment in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Andersons as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Andersons by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Andersons by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

ANDE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 237,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,302. Andersons Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $613.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

In other Andersons news, CFO Brian A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger purchased 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

