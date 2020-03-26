Walthausen & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 366,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.