Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 26,760 Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of Recro Pharma worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPH stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 300,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of -0.11. Recro Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on REPH shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

