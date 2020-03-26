Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Miller Industries makes up about 1.4% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of MLR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 4.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.