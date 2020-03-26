Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its position in CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 3.57% of CSS Industries worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSS remained flat at $$9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. CSS Industries Inc has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.40.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

