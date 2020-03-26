Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 398,090 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,090 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.84% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 712,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $428.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

