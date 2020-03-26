Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 736 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.