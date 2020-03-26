Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 73,910 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,910 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of SPWH stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 953,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $243.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.90.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

