Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

