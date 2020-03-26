Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,740 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Reading International worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reading International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Reading International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Reading International by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,514 shares of company stock valued at $763,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 142,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31). Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.