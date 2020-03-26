Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Sterling Construction worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 165,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $346.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Messer acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.