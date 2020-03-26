Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.34

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.34 and last traded at $86.92, with a volume of 1238781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,325,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

