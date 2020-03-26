Wealthquest Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

