Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,586,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $4,651,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,426,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,317. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.