Wealthquest Corp Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 130,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

