Wealthquest Corp Sells 297 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

MCD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,706,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,050. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

