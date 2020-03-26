Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.67. 6,577,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.