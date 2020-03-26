Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.73, 710,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 541,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1,223.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

