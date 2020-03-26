Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.70

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Westmount Energy Company Profile (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is an energy investment company, which is engaged in the investment holding. The investment strategy of the Company is to provide seed capital to small companies that are identified as having significant growth possibilities. The Company’s portfolio of energy shares is focused on the Falkland Islands.

