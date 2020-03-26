Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,130. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

