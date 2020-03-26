WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Trading 8.3% Higher

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $42.86, 1,539,646 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,455,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 345,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 309,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 114,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 113,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

