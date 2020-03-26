WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Up 8.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s share price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.32, approximately 269,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 62,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

