Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $15,873,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,485,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

