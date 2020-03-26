XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 8.2%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.34, approximately 141,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 239,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $273.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in XPEL by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
