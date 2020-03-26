XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 8.2%

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.34, approximately 141,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 239,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $273.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Research analysts forecast that XPEL will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in XPEL by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

