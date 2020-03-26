XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $50.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

NYSE:XPO traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.49. 2,677,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,152. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 111.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $26,391,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

