Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yirendai Ltd. is involved in the online consumer finance business. Yirendai Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YRD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yirendai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Yirendai from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.20 to $3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yirendai from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yirendai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Yirendai stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 376,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

