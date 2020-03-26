Yuanyuan Xu Sells 28,000,000 Shares of Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:NIC) Stock

Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:NIC) insider Yuanyuan Xu sold 28,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28), for a total value of A$11,200,000.00 ($7,943,262.41).
NIC stock remained flat at $A$0.42 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169,935 shares. The stock has a market cap of $699.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.52.
About Nickel Mines
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.