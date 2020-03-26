Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $351.83 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,182. Yunji has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49.

YJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

