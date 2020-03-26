Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CRA International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of CRAI traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CRA International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

