Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 226.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

MTBC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.45. Medical Transcription Billing has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $37,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $60,860.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,853 shares of company stock valued at $650,122. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

