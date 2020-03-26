Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Hold

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ETON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 69,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

