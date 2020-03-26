Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,156 Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Container Store Group worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Container Store Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Container Store Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Container Store Group by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,298 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Container Store Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 481,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Container Store Group by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 334,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,453. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Container Store Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 20,000 shares of Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,223.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

