Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,486 Shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) by 163.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ramaco Resources worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of METC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 26,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,120. Ramaco Resources Inc has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.