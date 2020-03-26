Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,327 Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Marine Products worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marine Products by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

NYSE MPX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,710. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Marine Products Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 57.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marine Products from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.