Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,039 Shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HNRG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125,717 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Hallador Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNRG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. Hallador Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $78.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

