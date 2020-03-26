Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in York Water by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in York Water by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

YORW stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 55,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $547.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.36. York Water Co has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that York Water Co will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

