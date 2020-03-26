Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of NACCO Industries worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NC stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,971. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

