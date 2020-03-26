Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWKN. ValuEngine cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. 23,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $358.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

