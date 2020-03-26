Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,493 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. 4,872,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

