Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Independence by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

IHC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,426. Independence Holding has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $385.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

IHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Independence Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.