Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,944 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 183,248 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

