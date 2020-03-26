Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 206,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,013. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.41). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.75%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

ADES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Emissions Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 126,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

