Zebra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Daktronics worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 98,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $40,564.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,024.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $232,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 245,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,700. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.