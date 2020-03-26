Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Celcuity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Celcuity Inc has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

