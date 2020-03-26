Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Southern Missouri Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBC stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $244.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMBC. ValuEngine raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

