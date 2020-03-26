Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SurModics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SurModics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SurModics stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 155,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,939. The company has a market cap of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. SurModics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

