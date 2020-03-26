Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 1,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 45.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 97,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $328.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.51. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.